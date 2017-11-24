Saints star confirmed for Wellingborough lights switch-on

Revellers attending Wellingborough’s Christmas lights spectacular could find themselves rubbing shoulders with Northampton Saints star Christian Day.

The programme of events kicks-off in the town centre at 1pm tomorrow (Saturday).

Street entertainers, reindeer and a Victorian market will help to set the scene as the countdown to Christmas is officially launched.

Sponsors of the event Niamh’s Next Step, a children’s cancer charity based in Wellingborough, has confirmed Saints star Christian Day will be on hand to join in the fun between 4pm and 6pm.

The rugby player is celebrating his testimonial year and has nominated Niamh’s Next Step as his charity to support.

John Cable, manager of the Wellingborough Business Improvement District (BID), who organise the event, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone to this town centre on Saturday and hope the attendance of a top sports star will add to the excitement.

“The weather looks good and we hope this, together with an action-packed programme of activities, will help to provide a fine Christmas experience for everyone to remember.”

Music organised by All Hallows Church and Northamptonshire School of Music will entertain people as they wait a turn in the Snow Globe, visit the reindeer and enjoy watching juggling, spinning and balancing tricks performed by a street entertainer.

Christmas gifts can be purchased at a Victorian market at The Hind Hotel or the Christmas market on the Market Square.

Shoppers are invited to enjoy a glass of mulled wine while browsing the stalls.

The cast of The Castle theatre’s Christmas pantomime, The Wizard of Oz, will invite others to join them as they line the streets at 3.45pm to watch the parade as Santa arrives on his sleigh.

Liz and Mark from Connect FM will begin the countdown with a stage performance at 4pm consisting of local performers, tribute acts Whitney Houston and Tina Turner and the cast of the Wizard of Oz for some pantomime fun.

Free tickets to The Wizard of Oz will be up for grabs and the winner of this year’s Pride of Wellingborough award, for the most popular shop in the town centre as voted for by members of the public, will be announced.

A fireworks display will take place at 6.15pm when the lights are officially switched-on by Wellingborough mayor Paul Bell and the child who wins the Connect FM competition.