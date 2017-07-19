Sailing club celebrates 70 successful years with invited guests

Middle Nene Sailing Club celebrated its 70th anniversary earlier this month with invited guests.

From a disused gravel pit to a respected sailing club on the national circuit, Middle Nene SC started in 1947 with just five boats and quickly became a well-known base for dinghy and keelboat racing with a number of very successful sailors emerging.

“Amongst our members we can boast a lady world champion, European champions and several national champions. And we do have two members who together sailed the Atlantic!” Said MNSC’s President, Tony Watts, himself an accomplished sailor.

He added: “Today we have 350 members, including anglers. We run RYA approved training programmes and we expect to train 50 or more youngsters this year.”

Joining in the two-day celebrations last weekend were the Mayor of Thrapston, Sam Cribb, on Saturday, and The Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, David Laing, on Sunday. Both took the chance to not only explore the club compound, but to also take a short sailing trip around the lake and were duly impressed by the efficient operation of the club, which is run entirely by its members