Rushden youth group needs your help to raise £5,000

An appeal has been launched to raise at least £5,000 for a youth group at risk of losing its home.

RUSH 2The DEN is a youth organisation in Rushden which supports youngsters from tots up to teenagers.

But the St John Ambulance building where it is based in Fitzwilliam Street is up for sale so RUSH 2The DEN has launched an appeal to raise £5,000 to help towards buying the building.

Nina Robinson founded RUSH 2The Den in 2014 and she said: “We have already raised £1,009 in the last three weeks so we have hit the ground running.

“We hope to reach £5,000 by the end of July or earlier.

“We are pulling out all the stops and if we could double the amount, that would be great.”

Nina said they have had a ‘fantastic response’ so far with businesses donating raffle prizes, but they would love to hear from anyone else who can help.

They have arranged a number of fundraisers, including a quiz night on May 6 and they will be at Rushden Cavalcade this weekend.

A JustGiving page has also been set up.

Rush 2The Den offers numerous baby and tots sessions, including messy play, soft play and craft sessions during the school day.

Youngsters enjoying themselves at RUSH 2The Den

The youth club offers evening sessions for various age groups, as well as the Girlzone and Boyzone groups.

Nina said: “It is somewhere that over 80 young people come to for youth club each week.

“It gives them the opportunity to learn new skills and socialise in a safe and warm environment.

“It also helps them with self-confidence, self-esteem and all the wonderful things that young people need.

“And the mums and tots side of it during the day is an absolute hub for families, it’s a warm and welcoming place for people to come.”

Nina is a childcare practitioner and she said: “I see how it has made such a difference for families and we want to continue that in the building we are in.

“It has a fantastic free council car park behind us, it’s the ideal location and the ideal set-up with the three different rooms.”

Yvonne Littlejohns is a volunteer at RUSH 2The Den and is chairing the fundraising team.

She said: “Rush 2The Den provides vital contact and support for all adults with young children.

“It’s a drop-in centre with an inclusive policy, it’s a place where sometimes isolated and struggling parents can afford to find a friendly face, a cuppa and some support.

“For others, it’s another pair of eyes or hands, when they’ve had little sleep or it’s simply a meeting place where you can meet or make friends, enjoy playing with your child and help them learn vital skills through play.”

Anyone wanting to support the appeal can go to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/RUSH2TheDEN​​