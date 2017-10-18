Rushden woman to offer freshly-shaved head as advertising space

A Rushden woman will take a charity headshave to the next level - by offering her newly-shorn scalp as an advertising space.

Melissa Bingham, 40, will brave the shave to raise money for Breast Cancer Care on November 3 at the Lighthouse Theatre in Kettering.

The craft worker has the tools to create temporary tattoos and has invited businesses to donate cash in exchange for a company logo on her shaved head.

She said: “In the past I’ve organised a charity evening but I wanted to do something a bit different.

“We were all coming up to 40 and my favourite hair dye was running out so I bought loads of bottles of it.

“But then I had a thought shower about how to do something really different and I have the kit to make tattoos so just went with it.”

The redhead says firms will be able to advertise their business on her head for different times if they donate to her cause, which is close to her heart.

She said: “People will be able to put their logo on my head for different times until my hair grows back.

“I’ve got friends who have had breast cancer and fortunately I’ve not had it, but I’d like to think that if I did people would be there for me.

“Having a tattoo on your head probably isn’t what most would do but if it raises money then I’m willing to do so.

Melissa has created Facebook page to document her journey and has invited businesses to contact her on there.

