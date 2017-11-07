Rushden woman shaves head for charity

A Rushden woman’s charity headshave raised £450 for Breast Cancer Care.

Melissa Bingham, 40, braved the shave on November 3 at the Lighthouse Theatre in Kettering.

Melissa has put a temporary tattoo on her head to show prospective advertisers what she can do. NNL-170711-113017005

She said: “A sold-out show at the Lighthouse Theatre for Forbidden Nights meant a house full of lovely generous ladies donating to the Breast Cancer Care charity.

“They also chanced a few pounds on winning some fabulously donated prizes including a bottle of ‘Melissa’ gin from Warner Edwards and gifts from Pinckneys Boutique in Burton Latimer, Asda in Kettering and many more.”

Craft worker Melissa is also offering her freshly-shaved head as an advertising space.

In her job, she has the ability to create temporary tattoos and is offering her scalp in return for a donation.

Speaking before the headshave, she said: “People will be able to put their logo on my head for different times until my hair grows back.

“I’ve got friends who have had breast cancer and fortunately I’ve not had it, but I’d like to think that if I did people would be there for me.

“Having a tattoo on your head probably isn’t what most would do but if it raises money then I’m willing to do so.

Melissa has created Facebook page to document her journey and has invited businesses to contact her on there.

To contact her, click here.

To donate to Melissa’s fundraising page, click here.