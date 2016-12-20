Rushden woman fined more than £1,000 for fly-tipping offence

A woman from Rushden has been fined more than £1,100 this month for fly-tipping in East Northamptonshire.

East Northamptonshire Council (ENC) was called to investigate fly-tipping at Rushden’s Goulsbra Road in November 2015.

Chloe Bee also failed to return a Section 108 questionnaire, which is a legal requirement, in relation to the waste found, which included household waste, paper, cans, bottles and general rubbish.

Magistrates found Bee guilty and ordered her to pay £1,126, made up of a £660 fine, £400 costs and a £66 victim surcharge.

Waste services manager at ENC, Charlotte Tompkins, said: “The waste management team work tirelessly to deal with incidents of fly-tipping in the district.

“If you receive a request for information regarding an investigation, the best course of action is to complete the form with as much information as possible.

“Fly-tipping is a crime that costs each and every taxpayer.

“Make sure you don’t unwittingly become a waste criminal by making sure you use a licensed waste carrier to remove any waste from your property.”

For more advice about waste carriers go to www.rightwasterightplace.com.

Household waste can be taken to your nearest household waste recycling centre, managed by Northamptonshire County Council, or disposed of through your weekly bin collections.

For more information about fly-tipping and reporting an incident, go to www.east-northamptonshire.gov.uk/flytipping.