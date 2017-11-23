Rushden woman fined for fly-tipping waste next to bin

A woman from Rushden has been fined more than £700 for fly-tipping rubbish next to a litter bin.

Officers from East Northamptonshire Council (ENC) discovered waste left next to a litter bin in Rushden’s Birch Road on March 1.

They found evidence within the fly-tipped waste which indicated that Sarah Wilson of Rushden had allowed her waste to be taken away by a third party.

Miss Wilson had an opportunity to pay a fixed penalty notice for the offence, but didn’t respond to correspondence to do so.

She was therefore fined £730 through a formal prosecution at Northampton Magistrates Court.

The council’s waste manager, Charlotte Tompkins, said: “If you’re paying a third party to take away your waste, make sure you check the Environment Agency’s public register and secure contact details, keeping hold of receipts and/or other paperwork relating to the transfer of the waste.

“The waste remains your responsibility, so if it is fly-tipped we will endeavour to prosecute you as the owner.”

You can check if someone has a waste carriers licence by going to https://environment.data.gov.uk/public-register.

If you see somebody fly-tipping, you can help the council by reporting it online at www.east-northamptonshire.gov.uk/flytipping.