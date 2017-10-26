Rushden woman fined for fly-tipping in her hometown

A Rushden woman has been fined for fly-tipping in her hometown.

East Northamptonshire Council (ENC)’s waste team received a report in March that furniture and household waste had been dumped in Rushden’s Station Road car park.

Evidence from the rubbish led investigations to Ms Catherine Bell, who failed to respond to council correspondence, an Environment Act notice as well as a notice from the magistrates court.

Bell’s case was forwarded to LGSS for prosecution and proceeded in her absence.

She was found guilty and ordered to pay £355, made up of a £200 fine, costs of £125 and a £30 victim surcharge.

Council leader Steven North said: “Fly-tipping has a really negative impact on the area and is totally unfair on the vast majority of people who dispose of their rubbish properly.

“It’s not acceptable for people to do this and the council will always take action whenever possible, thanks to our hardworking waste team.”

If you have witnessed somebody fly-tipping or know of a fly-tip that needs to be cleared, let ENC know at www.east-northamptonshire.gov.uk/flytipping.

Your report will help to keep East Northants a clean and safe place to live, work and play in.