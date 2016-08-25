Rushden woman avoids jail after nearly blinding victim in glass attack

A Rushden woman who almost blinded a victim in a glass attack has been ordered to pay thousands in compensation.

Rosie Sturgess, 22, of Glassbrook Road, threw a glass tumbler towards the face of her friend whom she’d argued with during a night out in Bedford on March 13.

The glass shattered on impact, causing injury to the woman’s forehead, but the fragments of the glass flew into the eye of a further victim, who was also out with friends.

Her vision was able to be saved by doctors, but the impact of the injury meant she required complex eye surgery and she still faces the prospect of further operations in the future.

Sturgess was ordered to pay the victim £5,000 in compensation.

She was also sentenced to 18 months in prison, suspended for two years, ordered to carry out 300 hours unpaid work and was put on an electronic tag curfew for six months.

DC Surinder Ram of Bedfordshire Police said: “This was an example of when drinking gets out of hand and turns into needless violence.

“For the sake of a petty squabble between friends the victim could have been blinded, and still has had to endure intrusive surgery.

“As well as the physical pain and discomfort, the victim will also have to bear psychological scars.

“I am pleased of the outcome for the victim and hope the sentenced passed will make Sturgess – and others – think twice before resorting to aggression in future.”