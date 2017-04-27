Rushden venue wins our Gym of the Year competition

A Rushden gym is celebrating after being crowned Northamptonshire Telegraph’s Gym of the Year.

Elite Personal Training (EPT) in Duck Street took first prize, fighting off competition from Ladies First Health and Fitness Club in Kettering, which came second.

Montsaye Community Sports Centre in Rothwell came third.

Claire Brown, owner of EPT, said the gym was grateful to all members and Northamptonshire Telegraph readers for voting for them.

The gym currently has members aged from 14 to over 80 with varying fitness levels.

It offers a number of timetabled classes including bootcamps, boxing, circuits, dance classes and Thai kickboxing.

The friendly and professional staff includes British disabled strong man Tony Butcher and professional boxer Curtis Felix, who has a 100 per cent win rate.

Claire said: “We strongly believe that alongside all of the above, the biggest and most differentiating characteristic that our gym has is that we have time for all of our members as individuals and encourage and support everyone in their own fitness journeys.”

Membership prices at the gym start from £19.99 per month with an open day at the gym from 9am to 3pm on May 6.

To contact the gym, call 01933 357710.