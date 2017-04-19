Rushden teacher wins award for his podcasts

A supply teacher from Rushden has won an award for his podcasts.

Representatives at the annual conference of the NASUWT, the largest teachers’ union in the UK, gathered at their national conference to recognise and acknowledge the innovative recruitment work of Dan Perriman, a supply teacher from Rushden.

He was presented with his award by Fred Brown, president of the NASUWT and Claudia Glasgow, chairman of national recruitment for the NASUWT.

In presenting the innovative recruitment award, Ms Glasgow praised the professionalism of the podcast Dan made.

Teachers Radio is a series of podcasts which cover a range of issues of concern for teachers, both locally and nationally.

Mr Perriman said: “I am delighted to win this award in recognition of my attempt to appeal to younger members in a more approachable and accessible media.

“My recent podcast features Angela Rayner, Shadow Secretary for Education, and a future podcast will profile Alan Hackett, the national executive member for Northamptonshire.”