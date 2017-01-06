Rushden sex offender dies in prison

A Rushden woman who was last year convicted of sex crimes against children has died in prison.

Doreen Joseph, 83, was jailed last February for eight years and three months after a jury convicted her of nine charges of offences against children.

In court last year, defending Doreen Joseph, Jimmy Vakil said: “It is a more than realistic proposition that she will die in prison.”

He said she suffered from a catalogue of medical conditions.

A spokesman for Peterborough Prison, where Joseph died on Wednesday, said: “As with all deaths in custody, there will be an investigation by the police and the independent Prisons and Probation Ombudsman and therefore we are unable to comment further at this stage.”