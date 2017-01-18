Rushden schoolchildren help raise more than £2,000 for Poppy Appeal

Schoolchildren from across Rushden have been thanked for their help in raising more than £2,000 for the Poppy Appeal.

Rushden’s Royal British Legion (RBL) has once again had great support from schools in the area.

As well as thanking them for their support, the branch has introduced a new cup to present to one of the schools in recognition of its efforts for the Legion and its annual Poppy Appeal.

The first winner of the Poppy Cup is Whitefriars Junior School after it raised £392.29 in total.

Lynne Baker from Rushden RBL said: “The cup is the Poppy Cup and it’s the first time it has been presented to a school.

“Whitefriars have won it because they raised £1.66 per pupil.

“They also made a fantastic contribution to Remembrance this year.

“They had a tea party for elderly people and they also attended the new memorial garden in Rushden.”

Knitted poppies were also made and sold to raise money for the Poppy Appeal.

The inaugural presentation of the Poppy Cup was made on Tuesday during a special assembly at the school, with particular praise for youngsters from Years 4 and 6 who are pictured here with members of Rushden RBL.

Special guests included branch members and Harry Graham MBE, who is a member of the town’s Legion as well as being a World War II veteran.

He is part of the branch’s schools liaison team which goes out to speak to pupils about the work of the Legion and the difference they can make by supporting the Poppy Appeal.

Barbara Clark from Rushden RBL spoke to the children on Tuesday and said: “You do such a good job and we are so proud of you all.”

She thanked them for their support and urged them to ‘keep up the good work.’

But while Whitefriars Junior School won the Poppy Cup, they were just one of 10 schools which has supported Rushden RBL this year and helped raise £2,195.53 in total.

Lynne thanked all the schools for their fundraising, which was £200 more than last year, and added: “We raised a lot of the money through the schools this year.”