Rushden school praised for pupils’ success with phonics

Staff and pupils have been praised by a government minister after their phonics results put them in the top eight per cent of primary schools in the country.

The Minister of State for School Standards Nick Gibb MP sent a letter congratulating the headteacher, staff and pupils at Rushden Primary Academy for their success.

His letter said 95 per cent of pupils at the school had reached or exceeded the pass mark in the 2017 phonics screening check, which he described as an ‘outstanding achievement.’

Mr Gibb’s letter to headteacher Liza Davies said: “Early fluency in decoding is a necessary first step in acquiring the key skill of reading.

“There is a substantial body of evidence demonstrating that systematic phonics is the most effective method for teaching children to read.

“We want to ensure that every child develops a firm grasp of phonics, whcih is why I was delighted to see your results.

“With 95 per cent of pupils at Rushden Primary Academy reaching or exceeding the pass mark in the check, your school is in the top eight per cent of all primary schools in the country.

“Your success in teaching phonics means your children are developing a firm foundation in reading, from which they can become increasingly fluent and develop a lifelong love of reading.

“Thank you for your work in this vital area of a child’s early education and congratulations again to you and your staff for all you have achieved.”

The school in Goulsbra Road, Rushden, opened in September 2015 and is sponsored by the Greenwood Academies Trust.