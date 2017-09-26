Rushden’s Bark in the Park event raises more than £2,000

Rushden Town Council’s Bark in the Park dog show was held in the walled garden at Hall Park and raised £2,046 for various dog charities.

The show was sponsored by Destination Pets of Higham Ferrers and individual classes were sponsored by local businesses.

The annual event has proved very popular and was well attended by both dogs and owners alike.

A spokesman for the town council said: “Many thanks to all who attended, supported and helped on the day.”