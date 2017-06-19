Rushden’s Armed Forces Weekend includes Hurricane fly-past

Rushden’s Armed Forces Weekend has been hailed a great success despite going ahead without the annual parade.

Organisers of the annual event decided to cancel the parade in light of the recent terror attacks in Manchester and London, but the rest of the weekend’s events went ahead as planned on Saturday and Sunday.

The event is held in honour of Armed Forces Day for people to show their support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community, including currently serving troops, Service families, veterans and cadets.

Major (retired) Jake Baker from the Rushden branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL) said: “It was a great success.

“There were numerous stalls, military vehicles, steam train rides, carriage buffet and a raft of activities for all to enjoy.

“Rushden Town Band played a lovely repertoire in the glorious sun, which included a tribute to Alfie the cat who recently passed away by playing ‘Alfie’.

“There was a fly-past too - this year it was a Hurricane.

“All in all, it was a great success.”

Among those who attended the event were Rushden mayor Cllr Barbara Jenney and husband Cllr David Jenney, the mayor’s sea cadet Hannah Bardsley and Air Vice-Marshall Andrew White CBE, Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Northamptonshire.

Major Baker thanked all those who supported the event, and added: “Thank you as always for your unstinting support of the armed forces community of Rushden.”