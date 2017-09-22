Rushden pub set to be turned into convenience store

The go-ahead has been given to turn a pub into a convenience store.

The Co-operative Group Food Ltd and Charles Wells applied for change of use for The Viking Pub in Grangeway, Rushden, to a convenience store with associated works earlier this year.

A number of people living nearby raised concerns about the plans to open a Co-op store on the site, saying they didn’t need another shop in the area when there is already McColls in Grangeway as well as Asda, Waitrose, two Lidl supermarkets, Tesco Express and Sainsbury’s Local in the town.

They were also upset at the loss of another pub, saying this would add to the list of four pubs in Rushden which have already closed.

But despite their concerns, East Northants Council has given the go-ahead for the pub to become a convenience store and the Co-operative Group Food Ltd has applied for a premises licence for it.

It has applied for a licence to open between 6am and 11pm Monday to Sunday and to sell alcohol between these times.

Anyone who wishes to comment on the licence application has until September 29 to do so by contacting the licensing department at East Northants Council.

The Northants Telegraph has asked the Co-operative Group Food Ltd for a comment on the new store.