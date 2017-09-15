Rushden parents reunited with ambulance crew who delivered baby on A14

A Rushden couple have been reunited with an ambulance crew who came to their aid by delivering their son – on the A14.

Vicky Gilson, 32, went into labour on July 21 but she and husband Darrel, also 32, hit heavy traffic on the A14 on their way to KGH.

Mum and dad Vicky and Darrel with baby Isaac.

Fearful that Vicky would give birth in their car the pair called 999 – and after help from the emergency crew baby Isaac was delivered on the hard shoulder in an ambulance.

The new mum said: “My waters had broken and we got as far as the A14 slip road near Barton Seagrave when it was bumper to bumper.

“If we had seen the traffic we would have gone through town but there was an accident and people were out of their cars.

“We rang an ambulance and four went past for the accident but none were for us.

Technicians Sharon and Carolyn with baby Isaac.

“It felt like we were saved when they got here.

“We were in such a state of panic.”

Technicians Carolyn Martin and Sharon Horle arrived on the scene and helped Vicky into the ambulance.

Minutes later, with the ambulance just 200 yards further up the hard shoulder, Isaac was born weighing 8lb 3oz.

The couple, who have two other children, Olivia (10) and Hayden (eight), said they couldn’t be more grateful.

Vicky said: “The ladies were so lovely, they kept me calm and remained so professional.

“Isaac had the cord around his neck when he arrived and they swiftly sorted him out and placed him on my chest while we travelled to hospital.

“I hate to think what could have happened if they weren’t there for me and our family.”

Dad Darrel added: “It was just surreal.

“Had they not got there it would have been me delivering Isaac and I wouldn’t have known what to do.

“We are so grateful for their help.”

Yesterday (Thursday), the couple and Isaac were reunited with Carolyn and Sharon for the first time at Kettering Ambulance Station.

Carolyn, who delivered the baby, said: “It wasn’t an ideal place to deliver a baby but it was an absolute high for us.

“For the rest of the shift we just kept looking at each other and smiling and reciting the story to others.

“I will never ever forget it.”