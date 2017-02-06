Rushden musician jailed for child sex offence

A Rushden musician has been jailed after being found guilty of sexual activity with a child.

Ian Bufton, 30, of Clover Drive, Rushden, was found guilty after a trial at Northampton Crown Court on January 16 this year.

Bufton pictured in 2010

The offence was said to have taken place in 2013.

At the same hearing he was found not guilty of making indecent photographs of a child.

He has now been given a four-year jail sentence.