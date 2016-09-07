Rushden man who drove wrong way down M5 dies after 15-car crash

A Rushden man has died after driving the wrong way down the M5 and crashing into 15 cars.

Graham Teesdale, 83, died after the crash between Junctions 25 and 26 northbound in Somerset shortly before 6.30pm on August 30.

It is thought he joined the motorway at the Taunton Deane Services and travelled in lane 3 against the flow of traffic.

He collided with about 15 other vehicles before coming to a stop.

He was taken to hospital but subsequently died. Nobody else was injured in the incident.

Mr Teesdale was driving a blue Vauxhall Vectra with the registration number KV56 WCD.

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesman said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the vehicle joining the motorway prior to the collisions.

“We’ve spoken to a large number of witnesses who saw the vehicle on the M5 so, unless your vehicle was damaged and you have yet to contact us, we do not require any more information on this part of the incident.”