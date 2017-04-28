Rushden man who defrauded Corby employer let off with unpaid work

A Rushden man fraudulently claimed a refund for fuel which his Corby employers had unknowingly paid for.

Anthony Lowde, 36, of Temple Gardens, Rushden, denied fraud by abuse of position at an earlier hearing.

He was found guilty after a trial and on Wednesday (April 26), Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court heard how he abused his role as transport manager at AGM Chilled Distribution Ltd.

Lowde started working at the Rockingham Speedway-based company last April and after ‘making some mistakes’ took advantage of his role, prosecutor Sukhjit Singh told the court.

Mr Singh said: “He ordered red diesel on behalf of the company without the company’s approval.

“He asked for a refund and for the money to be paid into his account.

“He said that the financial director was not around.”

However, AGM Chilled Distribution said it did not give Lowde permission to do so.

The refund paid into Lowde’s bank account amounted to £693.75.

Mr Singh added: “Clearly this is an abuse of trust.

“The managing director has built this company from scratch.”

Lowde’s employment was later terminated.

Mitigating, Lisa Collins said Lowde stood by what he said when he was first interviewed.

She added that he had gained employment since without any issues.

Chairman of the bench Theresa Bullock gave Lowde a 12-month community order with 200 hours of unpaid work.

He was made to pay £770 in costs, compensation of £693.75 and a victim surcharge of £85.

Speaking after sentencing, managing director of AGM Chilled Distribution Alan Murray said he was disappointed with the sentence.

He said: “I have spent 13 years building up a successful chilled distribution business with AGM.

“I invested in a professional transport manager to drive the business forward and to help take us to the next level.

“What I actually invested in was a person of ill repute who stole from my company and damaged my reputation with key customers.

“So yes, I am disappointed a custodial sentence was not awarded.”