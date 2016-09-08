Rushden man caught with sick child abuse images after paying for them with credit card

A Rushden man has pleaded guilty to possessing child abuse images after being caught paying for them online with his credit card.

Adam Walker, 27, of Westfield Avenue, pleaded guilty to all three counts facing him at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Wednesday).

The court heard how Walker was arrested in September 2014 after receiving information from the Canadian authorities.

He had bought the vile images on a Canadian website and used his credit card, leaving an audit trail.

A search warrant found a device with four Category C images, six Category B images and two Category A images on it. Category A is the most serious.

Walker, who spoke only to confirm his name, address and guilty plea, was granted bail.

He will return to Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court on September 28 for sentencing.