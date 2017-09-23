Rushden Lakes Weekender event to include silent cinema

Rushden Lakes will be celebrating the end of summer with a weekend of fun for all the family.

The Rushden Lakes Weekender is a free celebration taking place next weekend and will include a silent cinema at the lake.

The first shops opened at Rushden Lakes on July 28

On Saturday, September 30, and Sunday, October 1, between 11am and 4pm, there will be freebies, fashion styling pop-ups and beauty advisors and a tote bag personalisation station, as well as face painting, roaming street artists and musicians.

The silent cinema will run across the weekend too, with family films and cult classics for everyone to enjoy.

Spaces will be allocated on a first come first served basis for the following sceenings:

- Thursday (September 28) at 7pm: The Goonies (PG)

Entertainment at Rushden Lakes on its first day of opening to the public

- Friday (September 29) at 7pm: The Bodyguard (PG)

- Saturday (September 30) at 11am: Moana (PG)

- Saturday (September 30) at 3pm: Ghostbusters – Answer the Call (12)

- Saturday (September 30) at 7pm: Pirates of the Caribbean – Salazars Revenge (12A)

- Sunday (October 1) at 11am: Minions (U)

- Sunday (October 1) at 3pm: Beauty and the Beast (2017) (PG)

People are asked to arrive 30 minutes before each screening to take their seat and put on the headsets.

Unless there are high winds and torrential rain then cinema screenings will go ahead as advertised.

There will be seating, blankets and some wet weather cover for visitors, but people are advised to dress for the outdoors.

People are also asked to not take umbrellas with them as this will obscure the view for other customers.

Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

And ahead of next weekend’s event, River Island is set to open at Rushden Lakes today (Saturday).

It joins the likes of H&M, New Look, Primark and Joules which opened at the end of July.