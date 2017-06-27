Rushden Lakes owner announces record income return of £328 million

The owner of Rushden Lakes has released these pictures of how the boardwalk area will look as it reveals its financial results for the past year.

The Crown Estate, a leading UK real estate business and owner of Rushden Lakes, has announced another strong set of results with a record income return to HM Treasury of £328.8 million - up 8.1 per cent on 2015/16.

How the boardwalk at Rushden Lakes will look (picture credit: HPW)

Its £2.4 billion regional retail portfolio comprises of 19 retail and leisure destinations outside of central London, including Banbury Gateway Shopping Park and Rushden Lakes which is opening soon.

Hannah Milne, director of The Crown Estate’s regional retail portfolio, said: “This has been another strong year for Banbury Gateway and The Crown Estate’s regional retail portfolio, where we have continued to focus on creating brilliant places, in the best locations.

“For us, it’s about offering great experiences in convenient shopping destinations which meet the needs of local shoppers and attract the very best retailers.”

Robin Budenberg, chairman of The Crown Estate, said: “This year has seen another remarkable set of results from The Crown Estate for the benefit of the nation’s finances.”

Alison Nimmo, chief executive of The Crown Estate, said: “We have delivered another strong set of results.

“This outperformance reflects many years of disciplined market positioning in our chosen sectors and has made our business resilient at a time of political and economic uncertainty.

“For over a decade we’ve carefully timed our development pipeline, focused on creating brilliant places in the best locations and maintained our active support of the UK’s world-leading offshore wind sector.

“Looking ahead, we expect returns to remain subdued, but we are confident in the underlying strength of our markets and our commitment to quality in what we deliver.

“Following a record year of capital activity, this year will see the launch of two major retail schemes at Rushden and in Oxford, and the continued preparation of the next phase of our development pipeline in central London that will form the backbone of our long-term performance.”

As part of its regional retail portfolio, The Crown Estate describes Rushden Lakes as a ground-breaking £140 million retail and leisure destination in beautiful natural surroundings.

It says the 240,000sq ft scheme is more than 90 per cent pre-let and will transform the out-of-town shopping experience through a mix of high quality retailers who have not traded at a retail park before, such as Hobbs, Jigsaw and Phase 8, as well as offering recreational activities on and around the surrounding lake and countryside.

