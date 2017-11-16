RUSHDEN LAKES: Opening date for Superdry store revealed

Another new store has revealed when it will be opening at Rushden Lakes.

Popular clothing brand Superdry will be opening a shop at the major retail and leisure development just off the A45 later this month.

The brand, which describes itself as fusing vintage Americana and Japanese-inspired graphics with a British style, is due to open on Thursday, November 30, in the unit between Hobbs and Robert Goddard in the south terrace.

A spokesman for Superdry said: “The team are delighted to be opening another store in the UK; this is particularly special as it is the final store opening of the calendar year.

“On the opening day Superdry will be in the middle of winter exclusives.

“The lines sold within this store will include Superdry Sport and Idris Elba, along with the brand’s well-loved mainline Superdry favourites.”

Jamaica Blue recently opened at Rushden Lakes

Other stores which have recently opened at the multi-million pound development include Flying Tiger, Jack Wills and Card Factory.

Bill’s and Jamaica Blue have also recently opened their doors at the site, adding to the line-up of places to eat and drink at Rushden Lakes.

Superdry is joining other big names such as House of Fraser, M&S, New look, H&M, Primark and Next which opened earlier in the year as part of the first phase of the development.

Phase two, which will include a 14-screen multiplex cinema, more restaurants and more leisure activities such as indoor trampolining and indoor climbing, is due to open in early 2019.