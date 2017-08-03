RUSHDEN LAKES: Next reveals opening date for new store

Next has revealed the opening date for its new store at Rushden Lakes.

The store, which has created 55 new jobs for the area, will be opening its doors to customers at 10am on Wednesday (August 9).

It will have womens, mens and childrens wear as well as a home section and a Costa Coffee.

Store manager Sam Horne said: “We are so excited to be opening our new store and joining the Rushden Lakes development.

“The whole retail park is simply outstanding and we can’t wait for everyone to come down and see us at Next.”

Next is runing a competition for one lucky customer to win a £250 gift card.

Following the official opening on Wednesday, the store’s opening hours will be 9am to 8pm Monday to Friday, 9am to 7pm on Saturday and 11am to 5pm on Sunday.

To read more about Rushden Lakes and the stores which have already opened at the £140 million retail and leisure development, click here