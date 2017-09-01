Rushden Lakes’ new M&S store shows its support for World’s Biggest Coffee Morning

Staff at the new M&S store at Rushden Lakes are inviting customers to join them for a cup of coffee and slice of cake in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support’s annual World’s Biggest Coffee Morning.

Since 2010, M&S customers and colleagues have raised £10 million for the charity to help people living with cancer in their communities, and this year the Rushden Lakes store will join forces with M&S Cafés nationwide to host a coffee morning on September 29.

The World's Biggest Coffee Morning fundraiser takes place on September 29

Additional fundraising activities will also take place countrywide during September.

From today (September 1), M&S customers will be able to enjoy a host of tasty treats in M&S Foodhalls, with 10 per cent of each sale going to Macmillan.

This includes M&S’s most popular cakes - the Victoria Sandwich and Lemon Drizzle - as well as biscuits, cupcakes and baking mixes.

All M&S Cafés will also donate 5p from every hot drink and slice of cake sold throughout September to Macmillan Cancer Support.

M&S has also launched a range of limited-edition Macmillan homeware items, including a Best Baker cake slice, set of four cake forks and Love a Cuppa mug.

An array of chic bag accessories - including key ring and pen - designed by artist Rob Ryan will also be available in stores in September with all proceeds going to Macmillan.

The money raised from this year’s activity will help fund vital Macmillan professionals in local communities, such as nurses, occupational therapists and dieticians.

Last year, the money raised was enough to fund 66 Macmillan professionals as a result of the partnership.

Emily King, store manager at M&S Rushden Lakes, said: “Most of us have been affected by cancer in some way so Macmillan is a charity that is very close to the hearts of our customers and colleagues alike.

“World’s Biggest Coffee Morning is a fantastic opportunity to get together with friends, family or colleagues to enjoy coffee and cake – all while raising money for a fantastic cause.

“We’d love as many of our customers as possible to join us in the M&S Café on September 29, for what is set to be a very special day.

“For those unable to make the event, our Macmillan goods provide the perfect package to host your own Coffee Morning, whether you’re baking it or faking it.”

Natasha Parker, head of corporate partnerships at Macmillan Cancer Support, added: “As our flagship event, World’s Biggest Coffee Morning is a great way not only to fundraise but also to bring together communities nationwide.

“With the support of M&S and their customers, we are sure that 2017 will be another huge success, raising vital funds for people living with cancer.”

Macmillan Cancer Support’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning is taking place on Friday, September 29.

To get involved visit www.macmillan.org.uk/coffee and join the conversation on social media using #coffeemorning

To learn more about Macmillan’s partnership with M&S, visit http://coffee.macmillan.org.uk/about/our-official-partner.