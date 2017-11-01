RUSHDEN LAKES: More shops set to open before Christmas

More shops are set to open at Rushden Lakes in time for Christmas.

M&S, Primark and New Look were among the first stores to open at the major retail and leisure development at the end of July.

Wildwood has already opened at Rushden Lakes

Since then, nearly 40 shops, cafes and restaurants have opened, but there are more on the way as part of phase one of the scheme.

A statement on the official Rushden Lakes website says: “With Robert Goddard, Bills and Jamaica Blue joining us, we now have an impressive 39 stores including our cafés at Rushden Lakes.

“And it doesn’t stop there, with Jack Wills and Superdry opening their doors in time for Christmas as well as six other stores, phase one is well on its way to completion.

“Come and visit us to see for yourself, you’ll be spoilt for choice.”

According to the Superdry website, its new store is opening at Rushden Lakes in November.

A number of jobs are being advertised for Jack Wills, including store manager, assistant store manager and supervisor.

The closing date for applications is November 10.

As well as Jack Wills and Superdry set to join the line-up, the Rushden Lakes website says Card Factory is also coming to the site soon.