Rushden Lakes’ M&S store is among those supporting the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning

Many groups, organisations and businesses across the county will be supporting Macmillan Cancer Support’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning this week.

Among those taking part are staff and customers at the new M&S store at Rushden Lakes.

As part of this, Zoe Gibbard, who is M&S’s regional manager for East Midlands South including Northamptonshire, has written a piece about why M&S chooses to support the annual fundraiser.

Zoe said: “Every year 3,777 people in Northamptonshire are diagnosed with cancer.

“It’s a disease that can affect anyone, at any time; one that does not discriminate against age or gender, and one that many of us will sadly experience in our lifetime - whether personally or through a family member or friend.

“Over the years, I’ve known many of colleagues that have been personally affected by cancer and it’s the reason why Macmillan Cancer Support is so close to our hearts.

“It’s also why each September we support Macmillan’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning in each of our stores across the UK.

“In fact, M&S customers and colleagues have helped to raise over £10 million since 2010 to help those living with cancer, which is something we’re incredibly proud of.

“This effort helps to fund invaluable Macmillan roles in each community, such as nurses, occupational therapists and dieticians that make a real difference to those affected by cancer.

“At M&S, we’re in the fortunate position to able to lend our support to the communities that we serve.

“As a large retailer we have a platform to raise awareness, cafés to host coffee mornings and a unique ability to raise thousands of pounds through the sale of branded Macmillan products such as specially-blended tea and coffee, mugs and cakes.

“The partnership we have with Macmillan, however, goes much deeper than just coffee and cake, with my colleagues across Northamptonshire and the UK getting stuck into fundraising throughout the month of September the ensure that the

event is a great success.

“At M&S we understand that local communities require support in tackling issues unique to them, such as homelessness.

“Lately, charities have been facing fundraising challenges, so it’s more important than ever that we can support them in ways that make a difference.

“The collective impact of the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning is enormous, and it’s so easy to get stuck in - either by donating, attending an event or by encouraging your colleagues and friends to host their own events on September 29. “It doesn’t always come down to money, either.

“Think about how your skills as an individual or business could provide support - either by raising awareness of your local event, or gifting time or equipment to a local cause, or even donating space for charitable use.

“This year, M&S as a business is devoting one million hours of staff volunteering time to support local communities and projects that matter, which is making a real difference.

“Macmillan’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning brings communities together while raising vital funds for the charity.

“We’d love as many customers as possible to join us in our M&S cafes across Northamptonshire as we raise a mug to help those living with cancer.”

Macmillan Cancer Support’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning is taking place on Friday (September 29).

If you are holding a coffee morning, send your pictures to nt.newsdesk@northantsnews.co.uk or send them via @NTelegraph on Twitter or search for Northants Telegraph on Facebook.