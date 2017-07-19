RUSHDEN LAKES: Gift cards on offer for ‘early bird’ shoppers when Joules opens

The first customers through the doors at the new Joules store could get their hands on a voucher to spend in-store.

Joules has announced it will be opening its new store at Rushden Lakes from 9.30am on Friday, July 28.

The brand, which is proud of its British heritage and has its head office in Market Harborough, has become renowned for its high quality clothing and interiors collections.

This, along with its strong use of colour, bold prints – all hand-drawn by the in-house design team - and unique signature detailing has made the label a well-loved brand with families up and down the country.

To celebrate the opening of the new store at Rushden Lakes, Joules will be offering ‘early bird’ queue prizes for the first shoppers to visit the store.

These include a £200 voucher for the first customer, the following ten customers will receive £100 gift cards and the next ten customers will receive £50 gift cards also.

Every customer through the door on the day of opening will also receive 15 per cent off any purchase made between Friday, July 28, and Sunday, July 30.

Tom Joule, founder of Joules, said: “We’re thrilled to be opening a new Joules store in Rushden Lakes.

“We are really looking forward to bringing our unique personality and style to shoppers over the coming months.

“The new store will create 13 new jobs, which is great news too.

“We can’t wait to open the doors on the 28h of July.”

Other stores opening at Rushden Lakes on the same day as Joules include M&S, H&M and White Stuff.

For the full Joules collection of award-winning men’s, women’s and children’s ranges visit the new Joules store at Unit A12 at Rushden Lakes.