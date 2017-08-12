RUSHDEN LAKES: Find out which stores are already open and what’s coming soon

Have your say

Thousands of shoppers have visited Rushden Lakes since the first stores opened last month, but there’s still more to come.

Among the first shops to open their doors to customers were M&S, Primark, H&M and New Look.

River Island is coming to Rushden Lakes

More than 20 stores and cafes have now opened for business, including Next which opened on Wednesday.

But more shops and restaurants are coming soon as part of the first phase of the £140 million retail and leisure development, including House of Fraser.

The newly constructed department store will be House of Fraser’s first store at an out-of-town retail and leisure complex.

It will boast more than 50 premium and high street brands and have a Champagne bar when it opens on Thursday, August 24.

Two Seasons is opening on August 24

Two Seasons is also opening its new store at Rushden Lakes on August 24.

The list below shows all the stores which are already open and those which are coming soon to the site just off the A45 at Rushden.

The following stores are now open at Rushden Lakes:

Phase Eight is coming to Rushden Lakes

- Accessorize

- Bewiched

- Boots

- Canoe2

- Clarks

- Costa

- Fat Face

- H&M

- Holland & Barrett

- JD Sports

- Jigsaw

- Joules

- L’Occitane

- M&S

- Moss Bros

- Mountain Warehouse

- Nene Wetlands Visitor Centre

- New Look

- Next

- Pandora

- Paperchase

- Patisserie Valerie

- Primark

- Schuh

- White Stuff

And the following stores are coming soon:

- Flying Tiger

- Hobbs

- House of Fraser (August 24)

- Phase Eight

- Pizza Express

- River Island

- Robert Goddard

- Two Seasons (August 24)

- Wagamama

- Wildwood