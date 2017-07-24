RUSHDEN LAKES: Continental cake shop among those opening this week

Have your say

Patisserie Valerie will be opening its new store at Rushden Lakes on Friday (July 28).

The bakery and continental cake shop has moved into a unit at the £140 million Rushden Lakes development and has created approximately 20 jobs.

Patisserie Valerie is opening at Rushden Lakes this week

The new store will offer the brand’s famous range of handcrafted gateaux and patisserie, which customers will be able to indulge in while they enjoy handcrafted coffee made by trained baristas and a range of loose leaf teas.

The café will offer hot food as well as be a site for customers to enjoy the brand’s take on the traditional afternoon tea.

The indulgent treat involves a selection of finger sandwiches, plain and fruit scones with clotted cream and jam, as well as a range of mini patisserie bites.

Customers will also be able to order and collect celebration cakes fit for any occasion from the store.

Paul May, CEO of Patisserie Holdings PLC, the group that owns Patisserie Valerie, said: “The opening of our new Rushden store is very exciting.

“We have had countless requests from customers asking us to come to this area for a while, and we’re pleased to finally be opening here.

“We hope the people of Rushden enjoy their new store.”

Patisserie Valerie operates more than 140 stores across the UK.

Customers can sign up to Patisserie Valerie’s Cake Club to receive exclusive offers and promotions and hear all of the latest news at www.pvcakeclub.co.uk.

Other stores opening at Rushden Lakes on Friday including M&S, H&M, Joules and White Stuff.