Rushden Lakes bridge over A45 in place

With only three weeks to go until the first shops start to open at Rushden Lakes, the final pieces of the jigsaw are being put in place.

One of these is the footbridge over the A45 to enable people to get from the Crown Park retail site safely.

The new footbridge over the A45 to Rushden Lakes from Waitrose

The first phase of the major retail and leisure development is set to open on Friday, July 28, with M&S and White Stuff beginning trading from that day.

You can read more about the scheme here.

Pictures by Alison Bagley.

The new footbridge over the A45 to Rushden Lakes from Waitrose

The new footbridge over the A45 to Rushden Lakes from Waitrose