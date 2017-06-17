Rushden knitters show their support for international event

A group of knitters set themselves up in Rushden High Street to be part of Worldwide Knit in Public Day.

The international event sees knitters putting on local events and coming together to be ‘part of a colourful and passionate community.’

Worldwide Knit in Public Day, which took place last Saturday (June 10), was supported by people from more than 50 countries around the world, including the UK.

And among those showing their support was a group of knitters who got together in Rushden High Street and spent several hours enjoying the sunshine with their knitting needles and some wool.

Sinead from Ma’s Buttons and Haberdashery, based in Victoria Road, Rushden, said: “We had knitters on the High Street all day from 10am until 4pm.”

They were joined by Rushden mayor Cllr Barbara Jenney, who took time out of her schedule to sit in the High Street and show off her knitting skills to shoppers walking past.

Ma’s Buttons and Haberdashery stocks various crafty items for people who like to knit, crotchet and cross-stitch.

It also has patterns, buttons and pieces you would need for haberdashery.

Sinead added: “We are passionate about sharing these skills with the local community and run several knit and natters as well as workshops for dressmaking, knitting crochet and even hand dying wool.

“We also run knit and natters in some of the local old people’s homes too.”

The event was a chance to learn about knitting