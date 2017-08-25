Rushden firm buys life-saving equipment which could help anyone in their community

A Rushden firm has paid for a piece of equipment which could be the difference between life and death in an emergency.

RRE Electrical Services has bought a defibrillator which will be available for use 24 hours a day.

The firm has put the life-saving equipment on the outside of its gates so it is available for staff during working hours as well as the general public at anytime.

Jeanette Cuccia, operations manager for RRE Electrical Services, said: “I went to a talk a couple of years ago where someone did a display on the point of a defibrillator and I thought this is a no brainer.”

While the idea got put on the back-burner for a while, the company started going through some changes about 18 months ago with bosses wanting to make it a better company to work for and through this the defibrillator came back into consideration.

To modernise the company and make improvements for its workforce, changes have included introducing better benefits for staff and challenges to try and help them be healthier.

The firm, which employs 22 people with the youngest aged just 17 and the oldest in their 60s, hopes the new defibrillator will be of benefit to any staff or members of the community who may need it.

Jeanette said: “The staff are very happy about the defibrillator and they have their training session coming up.”

The new defibrillator is one of just a handful in the town which have been registered with the ambulance service.

There is one at Rushden Fire Station and also two at care homes in the town.

By being registered, it means that anyone calling the ambulance service with a suspected heart attack within 500m of the Rushden firm’s premises will be directed to their Sanders Lodge address.

But not all are registered with the ambulance service so if a defibrillator is not registered, people can’t be directed to it.

Jeanette said the defibrillator is simple to use and anyone directed to use it will be given a code and instructions on what to do.