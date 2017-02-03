Rushden fatal accident: Rider didn’t have correct licence and was going too fast on stolen bike

A Rushden man who died in a crash was doing 51mph in a 30mph zone on a stolen motorbike, an inquest has heard.

William McGuire, 22, died after the crash in Newton Road in the town at about 11.30pm on September 2 last year.

An inquest in Kettering yesterday (Thursday) heard how Mr McGuire was riding a black 1,000cc Triumph bike when he careered into a parked Audi near to the junction with Oswald Road.

He died at the scene.

Witnesses described how they saw Mr McGuire overtake a car before continuing his journey, although there were discrepancies as to how fast they thought he was going.

One told the inquest that she didn’t think he was going that fast, with another saying she saw him ‘going for it’.

Forensic collision investigation Eve Atkin said that Mr McGuire’s minimum speed was 50mph. The speed limit is 30mph.

She also said that riding such a bike would need a Category A licence, meaning the rider would have to be 24 or 21 with two years’ experience on a different bike.

Mr McGuire did not fit either of those categories.

She said: “The minimum speed calculated from the gouge marks on the road was 51mph.

“The motorcyle was light at the front, causing it to land heavily.

“It requires riders to be 24 and have a special licence.

“He did not hold a full licence for the category of the bike.

“It’s my opinion that the collision was as a result of Mr McGuire losing control of a bike he was not licenced to ride.”

The bike was reported stolen from Burton Latimer 10 days before the accident.

It is not known how the bike came to be in Mr McGuire’s possession.

Mr McGuire’s sister Michelle paid tribute to her brother, who grew up in the town and studied at Tresham College before starting work.

She said: “He was the baby of our family.

“In his spare time he enjoyed anything with an engine.

“He loved the open road.

“We will never forget the noise and laughter he created when he was around.

“He will be forever missed and loved by us all.”

Recording a verdict of accidental death, senior coroner Anne Pember said: “He should have had his whole life ahead of him.

“I do not know how experienced he was but clearly he was travelling in excess of the speed limit.”