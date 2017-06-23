Rushden concert hits all the right notes for KGH

Members of a brass band teamed up with youngsters for a fundraising concert in aid of KGH’s intensive care unit.

Rushden Mission Band staged the concert and were joined by the choir from the town’s Alfred Street School.

Band member David Parker said they decided to raise money for the ICU in memory of his father, Alfred, who died in May last year, and after his sister, Wendy, was also cared for in the unit last September.

The £370 they raised is going to be put towards buying a piece of equipment used to humidify the oxygen given to patients in the ICU, which reduces discomfort and prevents infection.