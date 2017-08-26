Rushden care home given ‘good’ rating by CQC

A Rushden care home which supports people with learning disabilities, autism and mental health needs has been rated ‘good’ by CQC.

Rushwell House, managed by Mentaur, retained its rating in its most recent inspection.

Chief executive officer of the Mentaur Group Isabel Santos Melo said: “Rushwell House has been in operation in Northamptonshire for a number of years and I am delighted that this latest report demonstrates that the home continues to deliver a service that is truly making a difference to people’s lives.

“This report from the CQC is a testament to the hard work of not just the team at Rushwell House, but the work of all of our employees who work at our homes to provide an excellent and innovative service to those we support.”

The CQC report said: “People had developed positive relationships with staff and were treated with kindness and compassion.

“The care and support was provided for individuals by a dedicated staff team and this fostered trusting relationships between people using the service, relatives and staff.”

Rushwell House provides residential care for up to eight people with learning disabilities and mental health issues.

The home includes two large communal areas and a garden, cared for by those who use the service.

During the inspection, one service user said: “I was very unhappy where I used to live, but I absolutely love it here, I have lots of freedom and have made lots of friends”.

Another said: “I feel very safe, I am very, very happy here.”

The service was rated on whether it was safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

It was rated ‘good’ in all areas.