Rushden-based charity in the running for three national awards

A Rushden-based children’s charity has been nominated for a trio of national awards.

Spurgeons has been shortlisted for three Children and Young People Now awards in recognition of its work with vulnerable children and young people.

The national Christian charity, which was founded by Baptist preacher Charles Haddon Spurgeon in 1867 and has its head office in Rushden, is currently celebrating its 150th anniversary.

The Children and Young People Now Awards are the gold standard for everyone working with children, young people and families.

And the team from Spurgeons are up for awards in these three categories:

- Children and Young People’s Charity Award: Spurgeons has been recognised for making an impressive contribution, at a national level, in improving the life chances of children, young people and families

- Safeguarding Award: Spurgeons Phoenix Project, which tackles child sexual exploitation, has been shortlisted for its contribution to preventing and protecting children and young people from abuse and neglect

- Children’s Achievement Award: Laura Hicklin, a young carer from Birmingham, has been shortlisted for her work inspiring other young carers on the Spurgeons Birmingham Young Carers Unite committee

Ross Hendry from Spurgeons said: “Being shortlisted for the Children and Young People’s Charity Award in the year we celebrate our 150th anniversary is a huge achievement that reflects our continued commitment to excellence and making a difference to children and young people.

“It is a great a testimony to the hard work of our staff and volunteers, who help give a better today and more hopeful tomorrow to every child and young person we work with.

“Our passion for living out our values is seen everyday in services like our Phoenix Project, which works tirelessly to support children and families affected by child sexual exploitation.

“It is embodied by incredible individuals like Laura Hicklin who juggles caring for her parents and school life, while chairing a fantastic committee that has a real impact on our young carers service in Birmingham.”

Last year, Spurgeons won the family support award for its ‘life-changing, innovative and outstanding’ work in prisons.

This year’s winners will be revealed at an awards ceremony at Royal Lancaster London hotel on November 22.