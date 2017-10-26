Royal British Legion working with Wellingborough branch to resolve issues after pin badge row

Work is ongoing to ensure pin badges designed by children for the Poppy Appeal can be sold as planned.

The Northants Telegraph reported last week that Ian Nunney had stepped down as chairman of Wellingborough’s Royal British Legion and organiser of its Poppy Appeal.

The five winning designs

Mavis Thomas also stepped down as branch secretary following a row over five pin badges designed by children which were due to be sold to raise funds for the annual appeal.

However, the county branch of the RBL said they couldn’t be sold through the Legion because of copyright infringement.

There had been fears that the badges, which had already been produced and included a set sent to the Queen, would not go on sale.

However, the Legion has said this week that it is working with the Wellingborough branch to try and ensure the pin badges can still be sold.

One of the winners Flo Roberts with her winning design made into a badge

A spokesman for the Royal British Legion said: “The pins had been taken to market without the final permissions being verified.

“However, we are now working with the branch to resolve the issues raised and ensure the pins that were produced for the local appeal can be sold to raise funds for the Armed Forces community.”

Mr Nunney stepped down as chairman after saying he was standing by the children who had designed the badges.

He said: “The kids were devastated, why do that to seven to 14-year-olds?”

Since stepping down, Mr Nunney has seen a letter from the Queen’s private secretary saying thank you for a set of the five badges, which she was ‘delighted to receive.’

Mr Nunney has a number of the pin badges available if anyone wants to buy one, with all proceeds going to the Poppy Appeal.

Anyone interested in buying one can call Ian on 01933 279410 or 07870 830046.

