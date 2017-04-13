Royal British Legion hits out after graffiti drawn on Kettering war memorial

The chairman of Northamptonshire’s Royal British Legion has said the youth of today have “no respect” after Kettering’s war memorial was vandalised.

Russell Barrie hit out after the graffiti was drawn on the memorial near the Alfred East Art Gallery.

Yobs have drawn what appears to be a helicopter targeting a human with the word “Why?”

After being shown the graffiti Mr Barrie said: “That’s really awful.

“The youth of today have got no respect for the remembrance of the fallen.

“Why would you do that at a memorial that’s been there for so many years?

“To desecrate it this way they must have nothing better to do.”

Mr Barrie added that he believes children should be better educated about Britain’s war history so children understand it.

He said: “The schools, as part of the education system, should explain why memorials are put into towns and why they’re so important.

“It may seem like a bit of concrete to them but it’s a big part of our past.”