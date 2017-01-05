Rothwell school headteacher quits

The headteacher of a Rothwell school has unexpectedly left his role.

Jason Cumming left Montsaye Academy just before the school broke up for Christmas.

A letter sent was sent to parents from chairman of governers Robert Emery informing them of Mr Cumming’s departure.

The letter said: “Mr Cumming has made the difficult decision that it is now time to move on to pastures new.

“He will be very much missed by staff and pupils alike.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr Cumming for his hard work and dedication to Montsaye Academy over the last 14 years in a variety of roles including principal.

“Please rest assured that interim arrangements will be put in place as soon as we return in January; these will be reported to the school community early in the new term.”

The school was rated as ‘good’ in its last Ofsted inspection in April 2013.

The Northants Telegraph contacted Montsaye for further comment about Mr Cumming’s departure but has not yet received a response.