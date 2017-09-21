Search

Rothwell school closes after ‘significant’ power failure

GV of Montsaye Academy in Rothwell NNL-140821-111649001
GV of Montsaye Academy in Rothwell NNL-140821-111649001

Montsaye Academy in Rothwell has sent pupils home after a power failure forced the school to close.

The school in Greening Road was affected by a power cut last night, which also forced the adjacent sports centre to close early.

A message to parents this morning read: “Due to a significant power failure students will be dismissed from school after period one at 9.50am for health and safety reasons.

“Buses have been arranged.”