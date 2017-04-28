Rothwell runner who beat meningitis as a baby completes London Marathon for charity

A man who had meningitis when he was just eight-months-old has raised more than £2,700 for the charity which funds research into the disease.

Shaun Sannerude of Rothwell completed the London Marathon in four hours and 53 minutes on Sunday.

Shaun was running for Meningitis Research Foundation

He was running for the Meningitis Research Foundation (MRF) and raised £2,714.73.

Shaun chose to support MRF after being diagnosed with bacterial meningitis at eight-months-old.

He has been writing a blog throughout his training and after completing it, he said in his blog: “Before I go over the full details of the day, I wanted to start with my most memorable moment from the marathon - no, not the pain, which I will come on to, but the London Marathon crowd.

“Before the event I was told just how amazing the crowd is, but to actually experience it, it is like nothing I’ve ever experienced before, it was truly immense.”

When he crossed the line, he said his knee ‘felt like it was on fire, it was that intense,’ but he went on to say: “To be in pain for pretty much half of the marathon was not enjoyable in the slightest but I did love the whole experience.

“Straight after the marathon I said I wouldn’t run another one.

“It was just too brutal, but now on reflection, I might possibly consider doing another one and it would be rude not to put my name in the hat for next year’s London Marathon ballot.”

Meningitis is a condition which can kill or be seriously disabling in hours.

Small children and young adults are high risk, but all ages can be affected.

MRF fundraises to invest in research, campaign for vaccines, provide symptom information and support those affected by it.

Vinny Smith, chief executive of MRF, said: “We are really grateful to Shaun for taking on this huge challenge to help raise funds for MRF.

“Meningitis and septicaemia can strike quickly, sometimes killing in hours, and leaving some survivors with life-changing after effects.

“The money raised will enable us to fund vital scientific research into the prevention, detection and treatment of meningitis, raise awareness of the disease and support those affected.”

