Rothwell man rises to the challenge to claim World Bread Awards crown

A man from Rothwell proved to be the best home baker at the World Bread Awards.

Adam Keightley, 47, took the title in the amateur category after judges were impressed by his braided brioche.

The World Bread Awards winners. NNL-171019-135045005

Adam was delighted to rise to the challenge after coming runner-up for the past two years.

He said: “I got a bread machine 12 to 15 years ago and it’s all stemmed from there.

“It was just an interest or a hobby and it’s something I started to play about with, using more and more advanced methods.

“Now I’m a world champion and it feels really good.”

The baker was on a roll as not only did he win, but he also came runner-up with P De C Couronne Bordelaise.

Adam, who earns his crust as a civil servant, was awarded a gold and silver for the two breads respectively with another silver for his pain de campagne entry.

He said: “We go to France on holiday so I try to copy some of their bread.

“Each Christmas I get a new book and my bread develops with it.”

The baker toasted his success at the Tiptree World Bread Awards ceremony at St John’s Church near London’s Hyde Park on Tuesday (October 17).

He had to take his bread to Westminster’s Cathedral Hall at the end of September to be judged.

Judges commented that Adam had impressive technique and exceptional appearance, with a very skilful bake.