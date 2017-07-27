Rothwell man facing allegations of viewing almost 10,000 child abuse images

A man from Rothwell has appeared in court facing four charges relating to almost 10,000 images of child abuse.

John Boorman, 45, of Well Lane, faced magistrates in Wellingborough yesterday (Wednesday).

Boorman pleaded not guilty to making 1,225 category A images.

He entered no plea to charges of making 2,017 category B images and 6,274 category C images, and a further charge of being in possession of 16 prohibited images of children.

Category A is the most severe grading.

Boorman was granted bail by chairman of the bench Mrs McLean on the condition he has no contact with children under the age of 16 unless unavoidable or under supervision of a parent or guardian.

He will next appear at Northampton Crown Court on August 23.