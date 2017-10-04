Rothwell firm hopes new rum will pack a punch

A firm based in Rothwell has launched its debut brand of Caribbean rum.

The One Love Rum Company, founded by Steve Gamage, has seen its first product One Love hit the shelves.

The new rum.

Mr Gamage says the project has been eight months in the planning with trademark, licence and legal implications to get through but has been an enjoyable project to work on.

He said: “The idea came to me one Sunday afternoon and after a quick Google search, the domain and limited company were registered.

“I couldn’t believe no-one else was using the name One Love for rum.

“It just shouts the Caribbean.”

Distilled and aged in the tropics, blended in the Netherlands and bottled in the UK at 50 per cent ABV, One Love is inspired by the founder’s love for the Caribbean and reggae music.

It blends tropically aged column and pot still rums from the islands of Jamaica, Trinidad and Barbados.

Mr Gamage hopes that rum is ‘set to be the next gin’.

He said: “Rum stands to be the next big thing in the spirits industry.

“Gin has seen a significant growth over the last couple of years and rum is forecast to be next.”

One Love can be found locally at Jodi’s Jamrock Caribbean restaurant in Wellingborough and at Duncan Murray wines in Market Harborough.

The new rum is also available to order on the One Love website here.