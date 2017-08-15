Rothwell could join council’s PSPO

Have your say

Areas of Rothwell could join Kettering Council’s Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO).

The order is designed to tackle anti-social behaviour and street drinking, with fines given to offenders who breach it.

An order already covers several parts of Kettering’s town centre and now the council is consulting on making an order for areas of Rothwell.

The order would cover the town centre, recreation ground and Manor Park.

A Kettering Council spokesman said: “Kettering Borough Council believes these proposed changes will benefit the community as a whole and will help make it a cleaner, safer and a healthier place to live.

The council now wants your views and is conducting a survey.

To complete the survey, click here.