Romans to help bring Nene Valley Festival to a spectacular end

A festival which celebrates the unique heritage, wildlife and culture of the Nene Valley comes to a spectacular end this weekend.

The Nene Valley Festival began on September 17 and contained an eclectic programme of outdoor family events, guided tours, water pursuits, concerts, cycle rides, local walks, foodie events and much more.

It all began at Chester Farm, a rich historical monument in Irchester, where the whole family were able to enjoy crafts and guided walks.

Featuring more than 85 events at key locations along the Nene Valley, from Northampton to Peterborough, the festival is organised through the Destination Nene Valley project, which aims to promote the Nene Valley as a competitive, sustainable destination offering wildlife and heritage to a mixture of local, national and international audiences.

East Northamptonshire Councillor and board member for the Destination Nene Valley project Sarah Peacock said: “Our programme is bigger and better with a strong heritage focus for 2016.

“We want to inspire more people to connect with the wildlife and heritage of the Nene Valley and we hope that our residents and visitors will enjoy all the activities on offer this autumn.”

The festival is one of the key projects within the Nenescape Landscape Partnership scheme, a heritage lottery funded scheme that works in partnership with organisations stretching along the River Nene, to conserve and protect its natural and built history.

The closing event is being held from 11am to 3pm on Sunday, September 25, at Ferry Meadows Country Park in Peterborough with a Roman re-enactment, archaeological finds and dig plans, canoeing, kayaking and much more!

Visit www.nenevalley.net or follow @_NeneValley on Twitter for information on the festival programme.