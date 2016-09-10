Roll up for new carpet superstore in Corby

A huge new carpet shop is set to open in Corby this weekend.

Family-owned Colourscope will open in the ground floor of the former Delmari kitchens and bathrooms which will continue to trade until all its stock is sold off after its owners decided to retire.

Owner Yvette Brown has a long-pedigree in the carpet business.

She has been putting the finishing touches to the unit before it opens its doors today (Saturday, September 10).

She said: “I worked for Carpetright in Corby and then all over the place as a store manager.

“I always said there was a gap in the market in the town.

“We’ll have lots of carpets on rolls that you can buy and take away with you.

“We’ll also be offering a full fitting service.

“Carpets will be available from a budget range right up to very high-quality carpets for those with more to spend.

“Corby is a growing town and there are so many houses being built.

“The new shop is in a great location - Wickes is not far off opening opposite - and it’s really big so we can have a large selection of carpets.”